e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaTerrorist hideout busted in J&K's Poonch, arms, ammo seized

Terrorist hideout busted in J&K's Poonch, arms, ammo seized

The hideout was uncovered during a joint search operation by police and security personnel at Sangla village in the Surankote area of the border district, they said.

PTIUpdated: Monday, October 17, 2022, 04:18 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | PTI Photo
Follow us on

Security forces on Monday busted a terrorist hideout in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, and seized arms and ammunition from it, officials said.

The hideout was uncovered during a joint search operation by police and security personnel at Sangla village in the Surankote area of the border district, they said.

The officials said a pistol, four hand grenades, four Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL) cartridges, a wireless set, 16 improvised explosive device (IED) batteries and three AK magazines with rounds were seized from the hideout.

The operation was carried out acting on specific information, they said, adding that no one was arrested. 

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Railway PSU chief removed for using government funds for personal expenses

Railway PSU chief removed for using government funds for personal expenses

Congress presidential election: Polling ends in Kharge versus Tharoor contest; results to be...

Congress presidential election: Polling ends in Kharge versus Tharoor contest; results to be...

Bengaluru: HC acquits man accused of murdering drunken wife

Bengaluru: HC acquits man accused of murdering drunken wife

Pune: Fire at sportswear shop; no casualty

Pune: Fire at sportswear shop; no casualty

MP: Govt doctor's prescription in Hindi with 'Shri Hari' surfaces on social media

MP: Govt doctor's prescription in Hindi with 'Shri Hari' surfaces on social media