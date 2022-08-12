e-Paper Get App

Terrorist assigned to kill Nupur Sharma arrested by UP ATS in Saharanpur

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 12, 2022, 07:46 PM IST
Muhammad Nadeem |

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Uttar Pradesh, on Friday, arrested Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Tehrikh-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP)-linked terrorist Muhammad Nadeem from Saharanpur, according to news agency ANI.

Nadeem was in direct contact with Pakistan-based terrorist outfits JeM and TTP. He was given the task by JeM to kill Nupur Sharma, the UP ATS said, ANI reported.

The development comes two days ahead of India's 75th Independence Day celebrations and days after the UP ATS arrested an alleged Islamic State operative from Azamgarh.

The operative was allegedly planning to target a prominent leader of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The ATS also recovered illegal firearm from the IS operative along with materials used for making bomb.

