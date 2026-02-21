 'Terrorism Not Linked To Any Nationality Or Religion': Brazil President Lula Condemns 'Attacks' In Kashmir - VIDEO
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, addressing a joint press conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, condemned the recent attacks in Kashmir and asserted that “terrorism is not associated with any nationality or religion.” His remarks reinforced India-Brazil solidarity against global terrorism and followed Brazil’s earlier condolences over the 2025 Pahalgam attack.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Saturday, February 21, 2026, 04:18 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva addressed a joint press conference in New Delhi, where President Lula strongly condemned the recent attacks in Kashmir and asserted that “terrorism is not associated with any nationality or religion.”

Reinforcing India-Brazil solidarity, Lula said global efforts against terrorism must avoid linking violence to specific communities or nations. His remarks came during his ongoing state visit to India.

Strengthening India-Brazil Strategic Ties

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi and President Lula held bilateral talks at Hyderabad House.

President Lula was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour at Rashtrapati Bhavan and was received by President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Modi. He also met External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

On Friday, Lula inaugurated the first office of the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (Apex) in New Delhi, aimed at promoting Brazilian exports and attracting foreign investment.

His visit follows Prime Minister Modi’s July 2025 trip to Brasília the first by an Indian Prime Minister to Brazil in over five decades marking a renewed push in bilateral engagement.

Lula Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack

The statement follows the April 22, 2025 terror attack in Pahalgam’s Baisaran Valley in Jammu and Kashmir, in which at least 26 civilians, mostly tourists, were killed and several others injured.

India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) later took over the probe and filed charges against Pakistan-based terror outfits Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and The Resistance Front (TRF), along with six individuals, for allegedly planning and executing the attack.

Brazil had earlier conveyed condolences and expressed support for India’s fight against terrorism.

