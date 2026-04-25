Tension In Gujarat's Surat As Crowd Tries To Storm Police Station Over Minor Girl's Molestation; Accused Arrested - VIDEOS |

Surat: Tensions briefly escalated in Gujarat’s Surat after a minor girl was allegedly molested while returning home from coaching classes, triggering protests outside a local police station.

The incident sparked outrage among locals, with nearly 300–400 people gathering outside the police station late in the evening. Some members of the crowd attempted to enter the premises, leading to a tense situation. Visuals of the incident show a massive crowd in the police station premises.

#WATCH | Gujarat: A large crowd gathered at Althan Police Station in Surat and attempted to storm inside after a minor girl student was allegedly molested by a man. Efforts are being made to disperse the crowd. pic.twitter.com/waO8zHHhgm — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2026

According to police, the incident took place around 8 pm near the Althan area when the 15–16-year-old girl was approached and allegedly harassed by a man riding a two-wheeler. The accused was quickly apprehended and brought to the Althan Police Station.

Assistant Commissioner of Police R Desai identified the accused as a 49-year-old man, Sheikh Muhammad Aziz, who is currently in custody. "Today, in Surat's Althan police station, a girl was returning from her tuition, and a man tried to assault her," said Desai.

"People gathered, caught him and called the PCR. Legal action was taken after the girl's complaint. No one was lathi-charged. The complainant's mother gave a statement, and then they were taken away. 70-80 police personnel were deployed. The accused's name is Sheikh Muhammad Aziz, aged 49," he added.

#WATCH | Gujarat: Surat ACP R Desai says, "Today, in Surat's Althan police station, a girl was returning from her tuition, and a man tried to assault her. People gathered, caught him and called the PCR... Legal action was taken after the girl's complaint. No one was… https://t.co/u9TDlCrC4s pic.twitter.com/x1f35TAllo — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2026

Deputy Commissioner of Police Nidhi Thakur confirmed that a complaint is being registered and that the girl’s parents and teacher are present as part of the legal process. “The accused has been taken into custody, and necessary action is underway,” she said, adding that all aspects of the case are being examined.

#WATCH | Surat, Gujarat: DCP Nidhi Thakur says, "Near Althan police station at around 8 PM, a 15 to 16-year-old girl was returning after her coaching class. A boy who was driving an Activa tried to assault her. He was immediately brought to the police station... The accused is in… https://t.co/u9TDlCrC4s pic.twitter.com/0ZnfXnYPzT — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2026

Police officials intervened to control the crowd and used mild force to disperse the gathering. Authorities clarified that no lathi charge was carried out and that the situation was brought under control without any major escalation.

Security in the area has since been tightened as a precautionary measure, and officials have appealed to citizens to maintain calm and allow the investigation to proceed.