Temple on the border to become a tourist attraction in Rajasthan

Tanot Rai temple | File

The famous Tanot Rai temple, situated at the India-Pakistan international border in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, will be developed as a tourist attraction under the Border Tourism Development Program of the Union Ministry of Tourism.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday laid the foundation stone at the Tanot temple complex. The temple is adjacent to the India-Pakistan international border and around 120 km away from Jaisalmer.

Amit Shah was on a two-day visit to Jaiselmer and Jodhpur and reached Jaisalmer on Friday evening.

The Union Ministry of Tourism has approved Rs 17 crore 67 lakh for the Tanot Temple Complex project. Under this project, a waiting room, an amphitheatre, interpretation centre, a room for children, and other necessary facilities will be developed to promote tourism. Tano Rai is a famous temple in the area, and since 1965, the BSF has been in charge of the worship and arrangement of this temple. The BSF operates this temple through a trust.

It is said that in the 1965 India-Pakistan War, thousands of bomb shells were dropped by Pakistan in the Tanot Rai Mata Temple Complex, but none of them was detonated by the miracle of Tanot Mata.