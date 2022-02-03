Telangana: Woman sets sister ablaze over property dispute in Medak

A woman in Telangana set her sister ablaze over the distribution of their ancestral property, reports India Today.

The 36-year-old woman, Varalaxmi, was set on fire by her sister Rajeswari when the two were arguing over the sharing of their ancestral land. She succumbed to her injuries while receiving treatment on Tuesday.

The shocking incident took place in Wadiaram village in Telangana’s Medak district.

Chegunta police said that Varalaxmi was living in Wadiaram village with her two children after her husband left her a few years ago.

Varalaxmi and her younger sister, Rajeswari, who is a divorcee, had an ongoing issue over the distribution of the five acres of land their parents left them in Kamareddy district.

On Monday night, Rajeswari visited Varalaxmi’s house, and arguments broke out between the two over the sharing of property.

Police said that Rajeswari brought a bottle of petrol, and in a spurt of anger she poured it on Varalaxmi and set her ablaze.

While being enveloped in flames, Varalaxmi held Rajeswari, and the latter also sustained burns before neighbours intervened and doused the fire.

Both sisters were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. Varalaxmi succumbed to her wounds on Tuesday, while Rajeswari endured 80 percent burns and her condition remains critical.

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 10:54 AM IST