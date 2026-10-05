Telangana Woman Dies In US Road Accident After Truck Rams Car; Family Seeks Help To Bring Body Home

A 31-year-old woman from Telangana died in a road accident in Missouri, United States, after a truck allegedly rammed the car she was travelling in from behind. The deceased, identified as Daram Supriya from Maripeda mandal in Mahabubabad district, was returning home after finishing work at a restaurant in the St Louis area, according to reports.

Supriya Died At The Spot, Friend Seriously Injured

Supriya was travelling in the car with another woman from Telangana when the crash took place late Saturday night in the US. Reports said the truck struck their vehicle from behind. Supriya died at the scene, while her friend, who is from Kodad in Suryapet district, sustained serious injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Further details about the exact circumstances of the collision and the condition of the injured woman were awaited in the reports available on October 5.

Supriya Lived In Missouri With Husband And Son

Supriya had been living in Missouri with her husband, Kodumuri Ranjith, who works in the software sector. The couple had reportedly been married for around five years and have a two-and-a-half-year-old son. Reports said Supriya was working at a restaurant in the St Louis area and was returning home after closing the establishment when the accident occurred.

The news of her death was conveyed to her family in Telangana by Ranjith. Her parents and in-laws were left shocked by the incident, according to local reports.

Father Appeals To Telangana Government For Help

Following Supriya's death, her father, Daram Srinivas, appealed to the Telangana government for assistance in bringing her mortal remains back to India for the last rites. Reports said he also wrote to Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy seeking help.

“We are in shock after learning about the incident,” Srinivas said while seeking government assistance to bring his daughter's body back to India, according to The New Indian Express.

Family members and relatives have also reportedly sought assistance through local channels and social media as they await further information and arrangements for repatriating Supriya's mortal remains.

Further Details Awaited

Reports available so far have identified the collision as a truck-versus-car crash in the Missouri area. However, details regarding the truck driver, the precise location of the accident and the findings of any official investigation had not been made public in the available coverage.

The family is now seeking assistance to bring Supriya's mortal remains to India, while her injured friend continues to receive medical treatment.