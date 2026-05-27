Telangana: Viral Video Shows Congress Leaders Grabbing Collars, Pushing And Shoving Each Other During Review Meet

A Congress party review meeting in Hyderabad descended into chaos after a heated argument between party leaders allegedly turned into a physical scuffle at Gandhi Bhavan. The incident, captured on video, has now gone viral on social media.

The clash reportedly took place during a Hyderabad parliamentary constituency review meeting attended by senior Congress leaders, including Telangana Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and former cricketer-turned-politician Mohammad Azharuddin.

Viral Video Captures Shirt-Pulling, Pushing

The viral clip shows Congress leaders Firoz Khan and Usman allegedly arguing over protocol and seating arrangements before the confrontation escalated physically.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In the chaotic video, the two leaders are seen grabbing each other’s collars, pushing and shoving as party workers rush to intervene.

At one point during the scuffle, Firoz Khan appears to lose balance and fall amid the commotion while several workers and leaders attempt to separate the duo.

The crowded meeting hall, filled with party workers, media personnel and cameras, added to the disorder as shouting and pushing continued.

Hanumantha Rao Reportedly Pushed During Intervention

According to reports, senior Congress leader V. Hanumantha Rao also attempted to intervene and calm the situation.

However, amid the scuffle, he was allegedly pushed aside as tensions flared between the rival groups before party workers managed to restore order.

Dispute Allegedly Triggered By Protocol Issue

According to media reports and video shared online it mentions that the confrontation allegedly began over a disagreement related to protocol and seating arrangements on stage during the review meeting.

Firoz Khan Downplays Incident

Following the viral spread of the video, Firoz Khan reportedly attempted to downplay the altercation, describing Usman as “like a brother” and referring to the clash as a “family matter” rather than a serious internal conflict.