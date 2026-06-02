Telangana Statehood Day: Kharge, Rahul Reaffirm Congress Commitment To Inclusive Growth

Telangana Statehood Day | X @vbr99

New Delhi: Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday extended best wishes to the people of Telangana on the occasion of their Statehood Day and wished for the continued success and progress of the state.

Telangana Marks 12 Years Of Statehood

Telangana Statehood Day is celebrated annually on June 2 to mark the official creation of the state. Established on June 2, 2014, it became India's 29th state after being carved out of the northwestern region of Andhra Pradesh.

Kharge Recalls Telangana's Journey

Taking to X, Kharge extended warm greetings to the people of Telangana, describing the state as one "born out of sacrifice, resilience, and the unwavering aspirations of millions".

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Stating that the creation of Telangana stands as a "defining moment in India's democratic journey", Kharge credited the leadership of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Sonia Gandhi for "honouring the long-standing aspirations" of the people, which led to the formation of India's youngest state.

Tribute To Martyrs And Activists

"On this solemn day, we bow our heads in tribute to the countless martyrs, students, youth, employees, farmers, and activists whose sacrifices and struggles made Telangana a reality. Their courage and commitment will forever remain etched in the soul of the state," Kharge said.

Congress Highlights Vision Of 'Prajala Telangana'

He said that the Congress government in Telangana is "steadfastly working towards the vision of a true 'Prajala Telangana' -- a people-centric Telangana rooted in social justice, dignity, inclusive growth, and equal opportunity for all".

"The spirit of 'Indiramma Rajyam' continues to guide this journey -- a vision that stands for justice for the marginalised, strength for the weak, empowerment for women and youth, and all-round development for every village, every family, and every citizen of Telangana," the Congress chief said.

"As Telangana moves forward with confidence and hope, we convey our warmest wishes to its people for peace, prosperity, and continued progress," he added.

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Rahul Gandhi Remembers Sacrifices Behind Statehood

Rahul Gandhi also took to X and conveyed warm greetings to the people of Telangana on their Statehood Day.

Calling Telangana the "struggle and sacrifice of lakhs of people", Gandhi said, "Today we remember every individual who gave their life for the Telangana of their dreams. The Congress government today carries forward that legacy with social justice, equal opportunity, and the dignity of every person of Telangana."