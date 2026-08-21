Telangana Shocker: 33-Year-Old Woman's Body Found Stuffed In Bag Inside Car Boot, Probe Underway | X @HateDetectors

In a shocking incident, the body of a 33-year-old woman was found stuffed inside a bag in the boot of a car parked by the roadside in Telangana’s Hanamkonda district on Friday, August 21, police said.

The incident took place within the jurisdiction of the Elkathurthy police station. According to police, the vehicle had reportedly been parked at the roadside for nearly two days before local residents noticed a foul smell coming from it.

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The villagers alerted the police at around 8 am, following which officers reached the spot and searched the vehicle. During the search, they discovered the woman’s body concealed inside a bag in the car’s boot.

The deceased was identified as Manasa. Her body was later shifted to a government hospital for a post-mortem examination, which is expected to help establish the circumstances and cause of her death.

Preliminary police inquiries have found that the car belongs to Surender Reddy, who had reportedly rented it to a software employee identified as Vinod. Police are now examining the connection between the vehicle’s owner, the person who had rented the car and the deceased woman.

Authorities are investigating how Manasa’s body came to be inside the vehicle and whether foul play was involved. A video purportedly showing the body inside the car boot has also surfaced on social media.

Elkathurthy police said further investigation is underway to establish the sequence of events and identify those responsible.