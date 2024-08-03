Telangana: Restaurants To Remain Open Till 1 AM, Announces CM Revanth Reddy; No Change In Timing Of Liquor Outlets

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy |

In good news for the people of Telangana's capital city, Hyderabad, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announced on the floor of the Legislative Assembly on Friday that restaurants and establishments in the tri-commissionerates of the twin cities will be open until 1 a.m.

His assurance came after the state government received several complaints from restaurant owners. Even AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi had criticised the heavy-handed enforcement by the police in shutting down shops and restaurants. He stated that he would not hesitate to approach the court over the matter.

Nightlife back in #Hyderabad



I have given orders to keep hotels open till 1 am in Hyderabad.



In Hyderabad culture it is a habit to drink chai and eat #biryani till midnight.



We are giving instructions to 3 commissionerates.



We are giving orders to keep all other hotels and… pic.twitter.com/RgDTDBMf9y — Mubashir.Khurram (@infomubashir) August 2, 2024

The Telangana CM announced in the state Assembly on Friday that he had convened a meeting with the police commissioners of Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda to address the issue.

“I spoke with the police commissioners about these concerns, and I assure the public that they will not encounter any difficulties finding eateries open at night,” he said.

“However, liquor outlets and establishments serving alcohol will continue to close at their usual times,” he added.

In June, the Hyderabad police enforced early closing times for commercial establishments. This decision was made in response to an increase in incidents of violent crime. The police had issued a directive asking commercial establishments to close between 10:30 and 11:00 p.m.

Following the implementation of the new timing, many incidents of police personnel forcibly shutting down shops were reported.