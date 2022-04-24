Telangana only state to have given accreditation to 18,000 journalists: TRS MLC K Kavitha

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader K Kavitha on Sunday said that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has put Rs 100 crore for the welfare of the journalists in the state.

Telangana is the only state to have given accreditation to 18,000 journalists.

K Kavitha further said, "Rs 1 lakh will be given to family if a journalist passes away while Rs 3000 shall be given as pension to the kin for 5 years."

Further she said, "If a journalist, who has passed away, has children, Rs 1,000 will be given for their fees per child until they graduate the 10th standard and added we don't want their studies to get disturbed.

"In case of a journalist's accident, Rs 50,000 will be given by Telangana govt," the MLC added.

"During the pandemic, 64 journalists passed away, Rs 2 lakhs given to their families and monthly help rendered to most of their families," K Kavitha said.

She said, "Out of Rs 100 crore, Rs 42 crore have been spent; rest will be given whenever needed and added, "We take welfare of our journalists very seriously."

Meanwhile, discussions between Telangana CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao and election strategist Prashant Kishor continued here for a second consecutive day today.

Prashant Kishor, who airdashed to Hyderabad on Saturday, had a night halt at Pragati Bhavan, the official residence of the chief minister after day-long discussions.

KCR, as the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief is popularly known, on Sunday resumed discussion with Prashant Kishor on the strategy for next year's Assembly elections in Telangana and his plans of a national alternative at the Centre.

The discussions are likely to continue throughout the day. KCR's son and TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao also discussed various issues with PK, as the political strategist is popularly called.

Published on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 07:08 PM IST