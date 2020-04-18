Telangana minister asks officials to ensure doorstep delivery of milk, vegetables in containment zones

Hyderabad: Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao has asked municipal commissioners and zonal commissioners to ensure that people living in containment zones receive all essentials items including milk, vegetables and medicines at their doorsteps.

Ramarao on Friday held a video conference with Telangana Health Minister Etela Rajender, Minister of Prohibition & Excise, Srinivas Goud; additional collectors, municipal commissioners of all districts of Telangana from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation's Head office.

Rao appealed the people to stay where they are as lockdown is in force and provide shelter and food to the migrant workers. He instructed the officials to inspect the arrangements made for the migrant workers.