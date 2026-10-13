Telangana Man Buys ₹1.23 Lakh Honda Activa With ₹10 Coins Saved Over Three Years | Video | X

A man from Telangana’s Mancherial district bought a new Honda Activa scooter using ₹10 coins he had collected over three years. The showroom staff agreed to accept the coins after he approached them in advance.

In an unusual incident from Telangana’s Mancherial district, a man purchased a Honda Activa scooter worth ₹1.23 lakh entirely with ₹10 coins. The purchase was the result of three years of savings, during which he carefully collected coins from his daily transactions.

The man, identified as B Ravi Joseph, a resident of Luxettipet, had been putting aside ₹10 coins received during everyday activities, including grocery shopping. According to news agency PTI, Joseph wanted to use his savings to buy something useful for his family.

📺 INCREDIBLE! 👏🔥A 51-year-old man from Luxettipet bought a Honda Activa worth ₹1.23 lakh using ₹10 coins he saved over THREE YEARS! 🛵🪙Three years of patience, one big dream, and a scooter at the finish line! ❤️ https://t.co/X1RCFJZcpe — Samridhi (@samridhi_i) October 13, 2026

Three Years Of Savings Pay Off

Joseph’s family members were initially sceptical about his habit of collecting coins but eventually supported him. His decision to buy a scooter came after his old vehicle developed problems, prompting him to put his savings to use, PTI reports.

What makes the purchase remarkable is not just the amount saved but the patience involved in collecting ₹10 coins over three years. His decision shows how small savings, when maintained consistently, can help meet a major household need.

Showroom Agrees To Accept Coins

However, buying a scooter with such a large number of coins required some planning. According to the showroom manager, Joseph had approached the dealership around 15 days before the purchase to ask whether it would accept ₹10 coins as payment.

The showroom agreed to his request, allowing him to proceed with the purchase. Joseph subsequently arrived at the dealership carrying ₹1.23 lakh in ₹10 coins and took delivery of his new Honda Activa.

Counting Coins Takes Nearly Two Hours

A user on X shared a purported video showing the coins being counted at the showroom. The user claimed that the staff spent nearly two hours counting the money before completing the process. However, the visuals could not be independently verified by Hindustan Times.

The incident highlights an unusual way of making a major purchase and the value of consistent saving. For Joseph, the coins collected from routine transactions over three years eventually became a practical investment for his family.