Telangana: Five labourers die in Nagarkurnool district after crane cable snapped in irrigation project

Five labourers working at an irrigation project in Telangana's Nagarkurnool died. The workers died after a cable pulling the labourers out of 100-feet-deep tunnel snapped.

Reportedly, two other labourers sustained injuries in the incident that happened late on Thursday night.

Telangana | Five labourers were killed when a cable pulling them out of the 100-feet-deep tunnel they were working on snapped at a lift irrigation project in Nagarkurnool district: Police — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2022

According to a Hindustan Times report, the incident happened in Yelluru village around 11 pm last night where they were working on package 1 of the Palamuru Ranga Reddy lift irrigation scheme.

The reported quoted Kollapur police inspector saying that the five deceased workers were identified as Sinu (35) Bholanath (40), Praveen, Kamalesh and Sonu Kumar (mid-twenties).

He further told them that the labourers had come up to 70 feet when the cable snapped and fell back into the tunnel.

He said a case of accidental death was booked and an investigation is on.