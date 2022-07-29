e-Paper Get App

Telangana: Five labourers die in Nagarkurnool district after crane cable snapped in irrigation project

Reportedly, two other labourers sustained injuries in the incident that happened late on Thursday night.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, July 29, 2022, 11:29 AM IST
article-image
Telangana: Five labourers die in Nagarkurnool district after crane cable snapped in irrigation project | Photo: Representative Image

Five labourers working at an irrigation project in Telangana's Nagarkurnool died. The workers died after a cable pulling the labourers out of 100-feet-deep tunnel snapped.

Reportedly, two other labourers sustained injuries in the incident that happened late on Thursday night.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the incident happened in Yelluru village around 11 pm last night where they were working on package 1 of the Palamuru Ranga Reddy lift irrigation scheme.

The reported quoted Kollapur police inspector saying that the five deceased workers were identified as Sinu (35) Bholanath (40), Praveen, Kamalesh and Sonu Kumar (mid-twenties).

He further told them that the labourers had come up to 70 feet when the cable snapped and fell back into the tunnel.

He said a case of accidental death was booked and an investigation is on.

HomeIndiaTelangana: Five labourers die in Nagarkurnool district after crane cable snapped in irrigation project

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh woman gang-raped, given 'triple talaq' over dowry

Uttar Pradesh woman gang-raped, given 'triple talaq' over dowry

Thane: Woman gets one year of rigorous imprisonment for running brothel

Thane: Woman gets one year of rigorous imprisonment for running brothel

Commonwealth Games 2022: Virat Kohli extends wishes to women's cricket team ahead of their opener vs...

Commonwealth Games 2022: Virat Kohli extends wishes to women's cricket team ahead of their opener vs...

Mumbai updates: IMD says possibility of thundershowers in city, suburbs

Mumbai updates: IMD says possibility of thundershowers in city, suburbs

Illegal bar row: Delhi HC summons Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera in civil suit filed by Smriti Irani

Illegal bar row: Delhi HC summons Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera in civil suit filed by Smriti Irani