Telangana Elections 2023: BRS Leader Kotha Prabhakar Reddy Stabbed While Campaigning In Siddipet, Attacker Roughed Up By Supporters; Visuals Surface

BRS MP MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, running for the Dubbak assembly seat in this Telangana election, was stabbed in a knife attack by an unidentified individual in Siddipet district while he was engaged in his campaign efforts, according to the police.

The Member of Parliament, who serves the Medak Lok Sabha constituency, sustained injuries to his abdomen and has been relocated to a nearby medical facility. Reports suggest that he is currently in stable condition.

Attack took place during campaign in Doulthabad

The event occurred in the Doulthabad mandal as Prabhakar Reddy, the candidate nominated by BRS for the November 30 assembly elections in the Dubbak constituency, was actively engaged in his campaign, as reported by the police.

Television footage captured the moment when Prabhakar Reddy, in a vehicle, was seen applying pressure to the stab wound on his abdomen in an attempt to control the bleeding.

Some local residents reportedly assaulted the individual who is believed to have stabbed the Member of Parliament.

Siddipet Commissioner of Police N Swetha told PTI, "The assailant has been taken into custody. We are verifying his details."

