 Telangana: BRS Declines Congress-led Opposition Conclave In Shimla, Focuses On Expanding Footprint In 4 States
The goal is to make a presence outside Telangana in the Assembly elections in 2023.

FPJ BureauUpdated: Monday, June 26, 2023, 09:38 PM IST
New Delhi: Telangana ruling party the Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi won't attend the opposition conclave in Shimla under the Congress leadership, says the party's working president K T Rama Rao (KTR).

He said his party would maintain equal distance from Congress and BJP. He said the BRS is spreading its footprint in four states besides Telangana. Its prime focus is on Maharashtra, then Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

His party has already opened offices in Nanded, Aurangabad, Nanded and Nagpur. The goal is to make a presence outside Telangana in the Assembly elections in 2023.

Each party has its own compulsions, own agenda, So, instead of uniting parties, we are uniting people. That is exactly what we are doing by spreading the BRS’s footprint in other states, KTR said.

