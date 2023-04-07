Telangana: BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar released from jail after being granted bail in SSC paper leak case

Telangana: BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar gets bail in SSC question paper leak case | ANI

Telangana BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay was released from Karimnagar jail on Friday after he was granted bail in the SSC paper leak case.

Sanjay, who was detained by Police late at night from his residence in Karimnagar was on Thursday granted bail by a magistrate court in the Hindi SSC paper leak case, informed Advocate Shyam Sunder Reddy, Lawyer of Bandi Sanjay.

"Court has accepted our request and bail was granted to Bandi Sanjay furnishing with and sureties and ₹20,000. Tomorrow morning after furnishing the release order, he will be released from the Karim Nagar jail", said Advocate Reddy.

"Court has made a condition that he can't leave India without permission," he added.Earlier on Wednesday, Bandi Sanjay along with three others was sent to judicial custody till April 19 in the SSC paper leak case.

"Bandi Sanjay and 3 others have been sent to judicial custody till April 19 and will be shifted to Karimnagar jail," Advocate Karuna Sagar, lawyer of Bandi Sanjay had said."We will be filing a contempt proceeding against the investigative officer for violating the SC guidelines. We are planning to challenge the order in High Court tomorrow," he had added.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar was detained after midnight on Wednesday from his residence in Karimnagar ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state. Reportedly, a team of police reached the MP's residence in Karimnagar and took him into custody.

This created a tense atmosphere as Bandi Sanjay's supporters and party workers tried to stop the police.

Earlier the police registered a case against BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar under sections 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 4(A), 6 T.S. Public Examinations (Prevention of Malpractices and 66-D ITA-2000-2008 at the Kamlapur police station of Warangal district.

Responding to the arrest, the office of Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that the detention of Bandi Sanjay in the SSC paper leak case is "totally undemocratic" and there is a "clear-cut conspiracy" in the whole episode.

After purported images of two question papers surfaced on social media, police accused Sanjay Kumar of conspiring with other accused to create rumours and provoke breach of peace during the ongoing SSC public examination to defame the state government.

The images of the SSC Telugu and Hindi question papers surfaced in the social media platform on April 3 and April 4 while the exams were under. The exams began across the state on April 3

(With ANI inputs)

