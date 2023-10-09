Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 Dates Announced: Voting To Be Held On November 30; Results On December 3

Election Commission of India | Twitter

Telangana: The poll bugle has been sounded in the south Indian state of Telangana as Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for the elections to be held in the state. The Election Commission on Monday in a press conference announced the dates of the Assembly Elections to be held in Telangana. The elections will be held in the state on November 30 and the results will be announced on December 3. The ECI said that around 35,356 polling stations will be set up in the state. Out of which over 14,000 will be set up in urban areas and over 20,000 will be set up in the rural areas.

The elections will be held on all 119 seats in a single phase on November 30 and the results will be declared on December 3. The last date for filing nominations will be November 10 and the last date for scrutiny will be November 13. The deadline for withdrawal of candidatures will be November 15.

The contest is mainly between Congress and BRS

The contest in the state seems to be mainly between Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the Congress party. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that he is confident that the Congress will win in the state and form a government with a majority. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) does not seem close in the contest as per the surveys being conducted by various news channels.

Assembly elections will be conducted in the states of Rajasthan, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday announced the dates of assembly elections to be held in five states. Assembly elections will be conducted in the states of Rajasthan, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram. The ECI announced the dates of elections to be held in all five states. The Election Commission also said, "There are 679 ACs in 5 states which is around 1/6th of total LACs in the country and have 16 cr electors which is almost 1/6th of total electors in the country."

Polls in these 5 states hold a unique significance

CEC Rajiv Kumar said, "Polls in these 5 states hold a unique significance as they serve as the final assembly elections before the grand stage of the National Elections in 2024. ECI will ensure free, fair and inducement free elections in these five states." He also said, "The Commission visited these five states and held detailed review meetings with CEO, SPNO, District and State Administration & multiple centre and state Enforcement Agencies."

1.77 lakh polling stations will be set up

The ECI also said, "For the upcoming Assembly Elections 2023 in 5 states, 1.77 lakh polling stations will be set up in 679 ACs. Over 1 lakh PS will have a webcasting facility. Average elector per polling station is well below ECI norms of 1500 electors per polling station in all five states."

