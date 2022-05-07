Telangana: Asaduddin Owaisi condemns Hyderabad honour killing, says worst crime as per Islam

Breaking his silence over the Hyderabad honour killing case, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday condemned the incident that took place in Saroornagar in Telangana and termed it as a "criminal act" as per constitution and Islam.

Addressing the public in Telangana's Hyderabad on Friday, Asaduddin Owaisi said, "We condemn the (honour killing) incident that took place in Saroornagar. The woman willingly decided to get married. Her brother doesn't have any right to kill her husband. It's a criminal act as per constitution & the worst crime as per Islam."

"This incident is being given another colour since yesterday. Didn't the Police here arrest the accused immediately? They have arrested him. We do not stand with the murderers," he added.

A 25-year old Hindu man was brutally killed in public view by his Muslim wife's brother and another person in a case of suspected honour killing, with the incident sending shock waves after the gory murder that was caught on camera went viral.

The incident happened on Wednesday night at Saroornagar when the victim, B Nagaraju, a Dalit was travelling on a motorbike with his wife and was confronted by his attackers -- Syed Mobin Ahmed and Mohammed Masood Ahmed -- who came on a scooter, stopped the couple on the road and attacked the man in full public view with an iron rod before stabbing him with a knife, killing him on the spot, police said. Both persons have been arrested.

Police had said Syed Mobin Ahmed was opposed to his sister's relationship with Nagaraju, and had even warned her against it.

Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 09:38 AM IST