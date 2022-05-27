Telangana: A state of change

Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao | ANI

Telangana government has spared no effort in ensuring that the population living below the poverty line in the state is provided with a raft of opportunities, economically and in various ways to make their lives meaningful. For one, the government provided livelihood to destitute, senior citizens, widows, single women, weavers, toddy tappers and AIDS patients with monthly Asara pensions of Rs 2,016. Physically challenged persons too can avail a monthly pension of Rs 3,016 per. Similarly, beedi workers and Elephantiasis patients will get a monthly pension of Rs 2,016. This makes Telangana one of the rare states in India that provides immense help to the people. Overall, 38.41 lakh people are covered under Asara pensions.

In a welcome move, the government is also providing Rs 1.116 lakh towards wedding expenses of poor unmarried girls, with each recipient getting the above amount, and 11.44 lakh people have benefited from the grandiose scheme so far. As part of its unique housing initiative, which provides dignity housing to poor, the government introduced double bedroom houses (DBR). So far, 2.91 lakh DBR houses worth Rs 19,126 crore have been given to the needy. Moreover, the government provides Rs 3 lakh assistance to build DBR houses on their own lands. In addition, food has been ensured for all poor with 6 kg free rice per head to all white ration card holders.

For shepherds, the government provides free sheep. So far, 7.3 lakh units at a cost of Rs 11,000 crore were sanctioned. Rs 1,000 crore has been allocated in 2022-23 budget for sheep distribution. In a bid to promote milk production, government provided Rs 4 as incentive on milk per litre. Telangana government also revived the toddy shops, which were shut down in united AP state and provided job security to thousands of toddy tappers. In a scheme for the benefit of Goud brothers, Telangana government cancelled old arrears on palm tree cess and also cancelled palm tree cess permanently. Government also hiked the compensation for handicapped or deceased toddy tappers from Rs 50,000 to Rs 5 lakh.

Government also reserved 15% quota for Gouds in liquor shop license allotments benefiting 393 Gouds. For weavers, government provided Rs 5 lakh insurance coverage and also paid premium besides bank loan clearance up to Rs 50,000 and provided 50 per cent rebate in yarn and dyes. The government also bought all sarees for Bathukamma festival from handloom weavers.