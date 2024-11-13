Telangana: 20 Passenger Trains Canceled, 10 Diverted Due To Goods Train Derailment In Peddapalli

X @naveen_TNIE

Hyderabad: A goods train derailed in Peddapalli district of Telangana, leading to cancellation of 20 passenger trains, officials of South Central Railway (SCR) said on Wednesday.

Eleven wagons of the goods train carrying iron ore derailed between Raghavapuram and Ramagundam on Tuesday late night, they said.

Due to the derailment of the goods train, as many as 20 passenger trains were cancelled, four were partially cancelled and 10 were diverted, a release from the SCR zone said.

Two trains were also rescheduled and three were regulated, it added.

The officials said efforts are underway to restore the track and resume train movement.

