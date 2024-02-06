 Tekchandani’s Partner Manulla Kanchwala Arrested For His Role In Duping Flat-Buyers & Siphoning Off Funds
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaTekchandani’s Partner Manulla Kanchwala Arrested For His Role In Duping Flat-Buyers & Siphoning Off Funds

Tekchandani’s Partner Manulla Kanchwala Arrested For His Role In Duping Flat-Buyers & Siphoning Off Funds

Manulla Kanchwala, who holds the majority of shares in Supreme Construction and Developers, was arrested with the help of Goa Police while he was trying to escape

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Tuesday, February 06, 2024, 10:11 AM IST
article-image
Lalit Tekchandani | File Photo

Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has arrested a business partner of well-known builder Lalit Tekchandani for his role in duping flat-buyers and siphoning off funds. Manulla Kanchwala, who holds the majority of shares in Supreme Construction and Developers, was arrested with the help of Goa Police while he was trying to escape, the EOW told a court. Kanchwala was asked to appear before the investigating officer in connection with the case last month.

Tekchandani was arrested on January 30 by the EOW

The police have already filed six cases of fraud against the builder. On Monday the EOW produced Kanchwala and Tekchandani before the court and sought their custody. Seeking custody of Tekchandani, the police said that they need to verify his bank accounts and other details. Seeking custody of Kanchwala, the prosecution argued that after the previous directors, including Tekchandani, resigned, Kanchwala became the major shareholder in the company and the burden of completion of the project was on his shoulder.

Read Also
Mumbai Housing Fraud: Builder Lalit Tekchandani's Bank Account, Firm Seized; Remanded To Police...
article-image

However, the prosecution said he has failed to do so. The court, after hearing all the parties, extended police custody of Tekchandani till February 12 and remanded Kanchwala to police custody till February 15.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PM Modi Wishes King Charles III A Speedy Recovery After His Cancer Diagnosis

PM Modi Wishes King Charles III A Speedy Recovery After His Cancer Diagnosis

Tragic Accident In Gujarat: Teacher Files FIR Against Himself After Wife Dies In Car Crash While...

Tragic Accident In Gujarat: Teacher Files FIR Against Himself After Wife Dies In Car Crash While...

UCC In Uttarakhand: Uniform Civil Code Bill Tabled In State Assembly

UCC In Uttarakhand: Uniform Civil Code Bill Tabled In State Assembly

Jairam Ramesh Slams PM Modi For Criticising Nehru, Congress in Parliament

Jairam Ramesh Slams PM Modi For Criticising Nehru, Congress in Parliament

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Odisha Decked Up As Rahul Gandhi's Rally To Enter Biramitrapur

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Odisha Decked Up As Rahul Gandhi's Rally To Enter Biramitrapur