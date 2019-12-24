Tejasvi Surya reacts to 'puncturewalla remark', accuses Cong and media of spreading lies

Bengaluru: As Bengaluru South Member of Parliament Tejasvi Surya faces criticism for referring the opposers of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019 as “puncturewallas” during a pro-CAA rally at Town Hall on Sunday, he rejected all the claims and said that Congress and the media are spreading lies.

However, Surya claimed that Congress and a section of agenda driven media does not highlight most important part of his message and real facts are not put out in the public.

“I want everyone, especially my young Muslim friends, to watch real message of my speech. Unfortunately, Congress & section of agenda driven media does not highlight most important part of my message. But it is our duty to put out real facts & not let manipulative forces win,” he tweeted.