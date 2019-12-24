Tejasvi Surya reacts to 'puncturewalla remark', accuses Cong and media of spreading lies

Bengaluru: As Bengaluru South Member of Parliament Tejasvi Surya faces criticism for referring the opposers of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019 as “puncturewallas” during a pro-CAA rally at Town Hall on Sunday, he rejected all the claims and said that Congress and the media are spreading lies.
However, Surya claimed that Congress and a section of agenda driven media does not highlight most important part of his message and real facts are not put out in the public.
“I want everyone, especially my young Muslim friends, to watch real message of my speech. Unfortunately, Congress & section of agenda driven media does not highlight most important part of my message. But it is our duty to put out real facts & not let manipulative forces win,” he tweeted.
Earlier, Surya, at a pro-CAA protest, was seen addressing the crowd. He said, “People of Bengaluru’s IT sector, BT sector, those contributing to the nation’s economy like lawyers, bank employees, ordinary citizens including auto-rickshaw drivers have gathered here today. Only the uneducated, illiterate puncture shop wallahs are against it.” He also referred those protesting against the Act as illiterates.
“If you split open their chests, you cannot find even four words. These are the people protesting against the CAA,” he added. He also said that the namby-pamby secularism that people have built will not work anymore.
“This is a new India that we are creating. This is an India which will have a $5 trillion economy. The namby-pamby secularism that you people have built so far will not work anymore.”
People also claimed that his remarks were towards the Dalits and Muslims who run these shops to earn a livelihood.
