'Tejashwi Yadav speaking': RJD leader's call with Patna DM over teachers' protest goes viral

Bihar opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav, who had mounted a spirited campaign against the ruling BJP-JD(U) alliance last year, is maintaining pressure on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's government with his moves. The latest in the series is his support for protesting teachers in Patna.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader has extended his support to teachers in Patna who are demanding recruitment by the state government. After the protesters told him that they had been denied permission for a sit-in at their planned venue, Yadav called up Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh to seek an assurance that the protest would be allowed.

"These people say they are not being allowed to sit on dharna," he told the official, adding that the teachers only wanted to exercise their democratic right to protest.

"Will they need to keep asking for permission daily? There was a lathi charge, their food was thrown away, they were driven away...Now they are all scattered. Some of them are here at Eco Park with me," the RJD leader said, adding that he would send the application via WhatsApp.

The senior official assured him that he would look into it but was evasive when Yadav asked for a time frame.