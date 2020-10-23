From Delhi Daredevils dressing room to Bihar's political pitch: Journey of challenger Tejashwi Yadav

Voting for Bihar assembly elections will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7, followed by counting of votes on November 10.

But ahead of polling, you need to know what the major parties are and their Chief Ministerial candidates.

The RJD-led ‘Mahagathbandhan’, also comprising the Congress and three Left parties, has projected RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav as their CM candidate.

What we need to know about Tejashwi Yadav:

Born on November 10, 1989, Tejashwi Yadav is the youngest of two sons of Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi, both former chief ministers of the state. A cricket enthusiast, Tejashwi was also a part of Delhi Daredevils IPL team for four years between 2008-2012. He, however, did not get to play any match.

He made his political debut in 2015 Bihar Assembly elections and contested from Raghopur seat. He was sworn in as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s deputy after JDU-RJD-Congress alliance emerged victorious in the election. However, his stint as Bihar Deputy CM was short-lived as Nitish ended the alliance with JDU to form a government with the BJP. He has served as the Leader of the Opposition in Bihar Assembly since July 2017.

As the political successor of Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejashwi is leading the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ in this election and drawing huge crowds to his rallies.

Tejashwi, who will turn 31 on November 9 this year, a day before the counting of votes, would be the youngest chief minister in India if the alliance pulls off a victory in the election.