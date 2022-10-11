'Technology & talent' two pillars of development: PM Modi on digital India | ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the United Nations World Geospatial Information Congress (UNWGIC) in Hyderabad. The five-day conference that is scheduled from October 10 to October 14, is convened by the UN committee of experts on global geospatial information management and hosted by the Department of Science and Technology.

PM Modi, in his remarks at the UNWGIC, said, "In India's development journey, two pillars—technology and talent—are very important. Technology brings transformation. In India, technology is not an agent of exclusion, it's an agent of inclusion."

"India is a young nation with innovative spirit; we have doubled the number of unicorns in last few years. PM-SVAMITVA Yojana is an example of how digitization benefits people. We are using drones to map properties in villages, and using this villagers are getting their property cards."

The Indian Premier further stressed that there is a need for an 'institutional approach' in helping each other during a crisis.

He said, "There is a need for an institutional approach by the international community to help each other during a crisis. Global organisations like the UN can lead the way in taking resources to the last mile in every region. India is among the top startup hubs in the world. Since 2021, we've almost doubled the number of unicorn startups."