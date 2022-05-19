Teacher Recruitment Scam: CBI quizzes Bengal minister Paresh Adhikary for almost 3 hours

Kolkata: After almost three hours of quizzing, MoS education Paresh Adhikary left CBI office at Nizam Palace on Thursday evening.

According to CBI sources, questions about his daughter Ankita Adhikary’s recruitment were asked to him.

“He (Paresh Adhikary) might be quizzed again. His statements have been recorded. His statement will be matched with others. SBI SP Rajib Mishra has also quizzed him. If needed his daughter might also be quizzed. Question about the recruitment committee was also asked. There are more undeserving people who are recruited,” said the CBI sources.

However, Adhikary didn’t respond to the media while coming out from the Nizam Palace.

MoS Paresh Adhikary who had failed to be present before the CBI following Calcutta High Court’s verdict on Tuesday over alleged teacher recruitment scam, on Thursday evening finally reached Kolkata and attended the quizzing of the CBI officials.

On Tuesday, Adhikary along with his daughter had boarded a train from Jalpaiguri but suddenly was seen getting down at Burdwan on Wednesday morning and had skipped CBI quizzing.

On Thursday, Calcutta High Court had again asked Adhikary to be present before CBI by 3 pm, failing which FIR was to be lodged against Adhikary and his daughter. Bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay then said that no sooner will Adhikary come to Kolkata than he will be taken to the CBI office at Nizam Palace.

However, on Thursday, Adhikary had asked for more time from CBI through an email and was traced at Cooch Behar.

From Cooch Behar, the MoS education then took a flight from Bagdogra airport to Kolkata and after reaching Kolkata after spending almost an hour in the airport lounge came out of the airport after which he was taken to Nizam Palace for quizzing.

It can be noted that the daughter’s name of the education minister of state featured in the merit list even though there were more deserving candidates.

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 11:03 PM IST