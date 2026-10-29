'Teacher Or Criminal Trainer?': Video Of Coaching Teacher Allegedly Wielding Gun In Darbhanga Coaching Class Goes Viral

A purported video allegedly showing a coaching teacher brandishing a firearm inside a classroom has surfaced on social media, triggering calls for police action in Bihar’s Darbhanga.

The clip was shared by an X user operating under the handle @BhairavJHA_IND, along with a graphic poster purportedly containing details about the man seen in the video. According to the poster, the man has been identified as RK Yadav, who reportedly holds a B.Tech degree from NIT Jalandhar. However, the claims made in the poster have not been independently verified.

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Social media user seeks police action

Sharing the video and poster, the user questioned the conduct of the alleged teacher and urged Bihar Police to take action against him.

“Is he a teacher or a criminal trainer who teaches children while holding a gun? He runs a coaching institute in Darbhanga city,” the user wrote in Hindi, appealing to Bihar Police, Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary’s public grievance response team and Darbhanga Police to intervene.

Bihar Police responds to viral post

The post subsequently drew a response from Bihar Police, which tagged Darbhanga Police and directed it to take necessary action in the matter.

It remains unclear when the purported video was recorded and whether the firearm shown in the clip was real. Further details about the alleged incident and any action taken against the man were not immediately available.