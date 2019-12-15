Teacher asks Class 8 girls to 'kiss and hug him' in return for signing scholarship form, arrested

A teacher in Chhattisgarh was arrested for sexually harassing Class 8 students in Podibhata Government Middle school at Akaltara in the Janjgir-Champa district, police said.

According to PTI, as many as 15 girl students of the school in Podibhata village complained to police against the teacher -- Chhedilal Sharma -- following which he was arrested on Saturday.

A case has been registered under Section 354 (molestation) of the IPC and Section 4 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act.

Parul Mathur, the Superintendent of Police, Janjgir, told ANI, "He was harassing girls and asking them to kiss and hug him in return for signing a scholarship form."

A police official told PTI, "The students, all from Class 8, complained that Sharma had molested them some days back after which the girls warned him."

On Saturday, Sharma again allegedly tried to touch some of the girls inappropriately and made obscene comments following which they informed their parents and approached the police, he said. The students also protested in the school premises against the teacher, the official said.