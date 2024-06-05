TDP, JD(U) Bargain Hard For Top Ministerial Portfolios & Lok Sabha Speaker Post: Report

Amid reports that the INDIA bloc is contacting its former allies in an effort to form the government at the centre, it has been said that the TDP and JD(U), which play a vital role in the current number game that allows the BJP-led NDA to form the government, are asking for the post of the Speaker of the Lok Sabha, along with other top ministerial portfolios.

If reports are to be believed, the two parties are seeking plum posts in ministries such as road transport, rural development, Jal Shakti, housing and urban, education and finance.

JD(U) reiterates its demand for nationwide caste census

Some media reports also suggest that JDU has reiterated its demand for a special package for Bihar and it expects a nationwide caste census. Congress's Jairam Ramesh, talking about these ongoing political developments, in a post on X said, "Will Mr. Narendra Modi stand by his statement that the caste census is an attempt to divide the nation in the name of caste?

Reports further suggest that the two parties have already told BJP leaders that the Speaker post should be offered to their alliance partners.

It is important to understand why there is a demand for the post of the Speaker. It is because the Speaker's role is crucial in case of any defection, a possibility which may arise in a coalition government in future.

However, it is not yet clear whether the two leaders will raise this demand officially at the NDA meeting which is going to be held in New Delhi on Wednesday.

We are in NDA, I am going for an NDA meeting: Naidu

Meanwhile, N Chandrababu Naidu said on Wednesday that he will go to New Delhi later in the day for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting.

"We are in NDA. I am going for an NDA meeting," he said at a press conference while facing a volley of questions from media persons about the reported attempts by the INDIA bloc to contact him for forming a government at the Centre.

"In course of time, if there is anything, we will inform you," he remarked while refusing to answer any queries.

"I am also experienced. I have seen so many political changes in this country," Naidu told journalists.

The media persons were asking him about Shiv Sena (UBT) President Uddhav Thackeray's statement that leaders of the Congress and other parties were holding talks with Chandrababu Naidu and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to explore the possibility of their entry into the bloc.

Leaders of the INDIA bloc are also holding a meeting in New Delhi on Wednesday to decide on whether to stake claim to form the government.

The TDP, which won 16 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh in alliance with the BJP and Jana Sena, has emerged as a key force along with Janata Dal (United).

The BJP, which missed the simple majority mark, requires support of both the allies to form the government.