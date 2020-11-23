Tarun Gogoi passes away: Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal announces 3-day state mourning

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has announced a three-day state mourning to honour former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi who passed away on Monday evening. He was 86.

"Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal announced that the State government would observe three-day State mourning in honour of the former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi who breathed his last this evening," an official statement said.

Sonowal also paid his last respect to the mortal remains of the veteran Congress leader at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

"Along with thousands at GMCH, offered my last shraddhanjali to the mortal remains of former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi da. I join the people of Assam in mourning the loss of a great leader," he tweeted.