Tarun Gogoi passes away: Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal announces 3-day state mourning

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has announced a three-day state mourning to honour former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi who passed away on Monday evening. He was 86.
"Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal announced that the State government would observe three-day State mourning in honour of the former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi who breathed his last this evening," an official statement said.
Sonowal also paid his last respect to the mortal remains of the veteran Congress leader at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.
"Along with thousands at GMCH, offered my last shraddhanjali to the mortal remains of former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi da. I join the people of Assam in mourning the loss of a great leader," he tweeted.
Sonowal said that he couldn't believe the tragic news and expressed his heartfelt condolences after the demise of the "vibrant" and "full of life" politician.
"I express heartfelt condolences on the demise of former Chief Minister, a tall leader & our most respected Tarun Gogoi da. It's the end of an era in Assam's public life. He was so vibrant and full of life until a few days back, couldn't believe this sad news," Sonowal wrote.
"Tarun Gogoi was a people's leader who had great contribution in Assam's political and public sphere. Even though we were in Opposition parties, we shared a wonderful rapport and he was a guiding figure. My deepest condolences to his family and well-wishers," he added.
Gogoi, a three-time Chief Minister, was first admitted to the hospital on August 26 after testing positive for COVID-19 and was released for a brief period before being admitted again on November 2. His condition deteriorated on November 21, following multi-organ failure and was put on invasive ventilation.
Gogoi is survived by his wife Dolly, daughter Chandrima and son Gaurav.
