'Tapasya Mein Kami…': Assam CM's Wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma Hits Back At Pawan Khera, Threatens Legal Action

A political row has erupted after Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, wife of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, strongly refuted allegations made by Congress leader Pawan Khera and announced initiation of criminal proceedings against him.

The controversy began after Khera, during a press conference, alleged that Riniki Sharma held three passports and owned two undisclosed properties in Dubai. He claimed that these assets were not mentioned in the Chief Minister’s election affidavit, raising questions ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

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Responding sharply on social media platform X, Riniki Sharma dismissed the allegations as fabricated and accused Khera of circulating doctored documents. In a pointed remark, she wrote, “Aapki sirf tapasya mein hi nahi, AI generation aur photoshopping mein bhi kami reh gayi,” taking a dig at Khera’s earlier “tapasya” comment made in 2022 after he was denied a Rajya Sabha ticket.

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She further criticised the Congress leader for lacking due diligence, stating that as a spokesperson of a national party, he should have verified facts before making such claims. “I will now be letting the law take over. Criminal charges are being initiated. We can continue this in court,” she added.

The Congress has levelled these allegations in the run-up to the elections, intensifying the political confrontation, while the Assam Chief Minister’s family has rejected the claims and signalled a legal battle ahead.