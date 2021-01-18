'Tandav' Row: Mayawati calls for removal of 'objectionable' scenes from Saif Ali Khan's web series

Saif Ali Khan-led Amazon Prime web series Tandav is facing heat for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. The show which describes itself as a "dramatic" take on high stakes Indian politics has been flagged by many including political leaders for showcasing Hindu gods and goddesses in a poor light. An FIR has been filed in Lucknow, and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has sought an explanation from Amazon Prime Video.
Over the last few days, countless people across India have called for a ban on the show, even as others vow to boycott it. BJP MP Manoj Kotak had even written to Union Minister Prakash Javadekar seeking a ban. Now, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati has lent her voice to the growing clamour.
And while the Bahujan Samaj Party President is not calling for a ban per se, she has called for all objectionable scenes to be removed. As she put it, it would be appropriate to remove these scenes to ensure that peace, harmony and mutual brotherhood is preserved in the country. "Do not spoil the environment," she urged.
Amid the furore, another BJP politician, Ghatkopar MLA Ram Kadam, has also asked the director to remove the portion of the web series in which Lord Shiva is allegedly ridiculed. The legislator said he has filed a complaint in this connection at the suburban Ghatkopar police station.
'Tandav', starring actors Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dino Morea, Kumud Mishra, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Gauhar Khan and Kritika Kamra, premiered on the streaming platform on Friday. It has been created, directed and produced by Ali Abbas Zafar.
