'Tandav' Row: Mayawati calls for removal of 'objectionable' scenes from Saif Ali Khan's web series

Saif Ali Khan-led Amazon Prime web series Tandav is facing heat for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. The show which describes itself as a "dramatic" take on high stakes Indian politics has been flagged by many including political leaders for showcasing Hindu gods and goddesses in a poor light. An FIR has been filed in Lucknow, and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has sought an explanation from Amazon Prime Video.

Over the last few days, countless people across India have called for a ban on the show, even as others vow to boycott it. BJP MP Manoj Kotak had even written to Union Minister Prakash Javadekar seeking a ban. Now, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati has lent her voice to the growing clamour.

And while the Bahujan Samaj Party President is not calling for a ban per se, she has called for all objectionable scenes to be removed. As she put it, it would be appropriate to remove these scenes to ensure that peace, harmony and mutual brotherhood is preserved in the country. "Do not spoil the environment," she urged.