Tamil Nadu’s Covid tally crosses 1 lakh-mark

Chennai

Tamil Nadu’s COVID-19 tally on Friday breached the one-lakh mark with 4,329 patients testing positive for the global pandemic. Tamil Nadu had reported its first case on March 7 and it took 118 days for it to cross the five-figure tally.

“As of Friday, as many as 1,02,721 persons had tested positive for novel coronavirus disease in the state,” a Health Department official said. However, he added the recovery and discharge rate has been good. “We have only 42,955 active cases. As many as 58,378 patients have recovered and have been discharged. The death toll is 1,385,” said the official.

Analyists tracking the COVID-19 scene in the southern state, however, pointed out that while in the initial days the doubling time for the pandemic was less, the number of cases increased rapidly over the past month. “The state had touched the 50,000-mark on June 17 and now we have crossed a lakh,” said a Covid-19 tracker.

Another aspect is that while the number of patients was consistently high in Chennai, in the past few days the spread has increased in the districts as well. On Friday, DMK president MK Stalin accused the Government of not coming clean on “community transmission” of the pandemic though the numbers were fast rising in the districts.