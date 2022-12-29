Tamil Nadu: Vengaivayal villagers allege caste discrimination practice after finding human feces in water supply tank

Representative image |

Pudukkottai (Tamil Nadu): In a shocking incident reported in the village of Vengaivayal, a villager has filed a complaint in the district court alleging that the water supply they receive is contaminated with human feces in the tank. Shanmugam, the complainant also alleged of facing such issues due to caste discrimination practices in the village.

According to a report in Zee News, the complaint was filed after villagers from the Arunthathiyar community found large quantity of human excreta in an overhead tank that suppiled water to the 30 families of the community. The search was conducted as the water tasted different and smelt since a few days, also many children fell ill after drinking the water. On finding human feces in the tank, the local police was immediately informed and a case was registered.

Villagers alleged of caste discrimination

The villagers informed the authorities that the water for the upper classes was supplied from a different water tank and the water for lower classes was supplied from the water tank that was found contaminated. The lower caste population is also banned from entering temples of the village due to caste discrimination practices.

The Tamil Nadu police is thoroughly investigating about the incident. M. Chinnadurai, MLA for the Gandharvakottai constituency stated that alternative water supply arrangements are made to ensure that the affected community receives clean water and the police are asked to probe thoroughly to find out the accused ones.

The Madras High Court in Madurai in Tamil Nadu ordered an investigation into a complaint of caste discrimination in the Pudukkottai district after the incident was reported and the case was filed.