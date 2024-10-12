Tamil Nadu: Trains Diverted, Helpline Numbers Issued After Mysuru-Darbhanga Express Collides With Goods Train

Over half a dozen trains were diverted on Friday night after the Mysuru-Darbhanga Express collided with a stationary goods train at Kavaraippettai Railway Station near Tamil Nadu's Chennai, leaving 19 passengers injured.

The Railways has also issued helpline numbers following the accident.

According to officials, the incident occurred around 8:30 pm on the Chennai-Gudur section, leading to the derailment of 12 coaches of the passenger train, prompting immediate relief and rescue operations.

The incident has affected movement of trains on the entire section, forcing railways to divert or operate via alternate routes.

According to officials, around seven trains have been diverted following the incident.

This incldues, train No. 13351 Dhanbad-Alappuzha Express, which departed Dhanbad at 11:35 am on October 10, was diverted to run via Renigunta-Melapalayam-Katpadi, skipping stoppages at Nayudupetta, Sulurupettah, Dr. MGR Chennai Central, and Arakkonam.

Train No. 02122 Jabalpur-Madurai Superfast Special, which left Jabalpur at 4:25 pm on October 10, was diverted to run via Renigunta-Melapalayam-Chengalpattu, skipping stoppages at Chennai Egmore and Tambaram.

Train No. 12621 MGR Chennai Central-Tamil Nadu Express, which departed at 10:00 pm on October 11, was diverted to run via Arakkonam-Renigunta to Vijayawada.

Train No. 18190 Ernakulam-Tatanagar Express, which left Ernakulam at 7:15 am on October 11, was diverted to run via Melapalayam-Arakkonam-Renigunta.

Train No. 12664 Tiruchirappalli-Howrah Superfast Express, which departed Tiruchirappalli at 1:35 pm on October 11, was diverted to run via Melapalayam-Arakkonam-Renigunta.

Train No. 07496 Ramanathapuram Express Special, which departed Ramanathapuram at 9:50 am on October 11, was diverted to run via Arakkonam-Renigunta.

Train No. 06063 Coimbatore-Dhanbad Express Special, which left Coimbatore at 11:50 am on October 11, was diverted to run via Melapalayam-Arakkonam-Renigunta.

The Southern Railway's Chennai division has issued helpline numbers for assistance. While the rescue operation is underway the helpline numbers include: 044-25354151, 044-25330952, 044-25330953 and 044-25354995.