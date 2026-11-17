Tamil Nadu Tells Supreme Court No Custom Of Lighting Lamp At Thiruparankundram Hilltop, Seeks Stay On High Court Order | Representative image

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday urged the Supreme Court to stay a Madras High Court order allowing the lighting of the traditional Karthigai Deepam lamp on a stone pillar near a dargah at Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai district. The state argued that there was no established custom of lighting the lamp at the disputed location.

The government sought urgent relief as Karthigai Deepam falls on November 24 this year. It told the court that unless the High Court’s order was stayed, the lamp would have to be lit at the disputed site during the festival. A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul Pancholi heard arguments for over one-and-a-half hours, Live Law reports.

No Established Custom, Argues Tamil Nadu

Senior Advocate Jaideep Gupta, appearing for the Tamil Nadu government, argued that there was no prevailing custom of lighting the lamp at the Deepa Thoon, a stone pillar located near the dargah. He referred to earlier Madras High Court judgments that had rejected similar requests.

Gupta submitted that temple priests had confirmed that, according to the Agamas, the religious texts governing temple rituals, the lamp could be lit at its traditional location near the Uchi Pillaiyar Temple. He argued that the petitioners had failed to establish any customary right to light the lamp at the disputed site and that the High Court could not issue a direction without such a right being established.

“If the temple says this is the practice, normally the Courts will not interfere,” Gupta told the bench.

He also challenged the reasoning that lamps are generally lit on hilltops across Tamil Nadu, saying that this alone could not establish a custom at Thiruparankundram.

“One of the things stated in the judgment is, generally in Tamil Nadu, temple lamp is lit on the hilltop. That is not proof of custom. The proof of custom is what the sthanikars have said, regarding the lighting of deepam at Uchi Pillaiyar Temple,” he submitted.

Why Change A Century-Old Practice?

Senior Advocate Shekhar Naphade, appearing for the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Commissioner, questioned the need to change a practice that had continued for decades.

“If some practice has been going on for 100 years, why change it?” Naphade asked.

He also disputed the High Court’s observation that the lamp should be lit at the hilltop. According to Naphade, the dargah occupies the top of the hill, making the High Court’s reasoning incorrect.

He urged the Supreme Court to maintain the existing practice until the appeal was decided, arguing that preserving the status quo would be the reasonable course.

State Questions Fresh Petition

Tamil Nadu Additional Advocate General Prashanto Chandra Sen supported the arguments made by Gupta and Naphade. He pointed out that previous High Court judgments had already rejected requests to light the lamp at the Deepa Thoon.

Sen argued that the latest petition was barred by the principle of res judicata, which prevents courts from reopening matters that have already been decided.

Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, representing the District Collector, also supported the state’s submissions.

Senior Advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, appearing for the Sikandar Badhusah Dargah, argued that the High Court’s order had effectively created a new religious practice.

How The Dispute Reached Supreme Court

The dispute began with writ petitions filed by individuals seeking permission to light the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepa Thoon on Thiruparankundram hill. The stone pillar is located about 50 metres from a dargah.

The HR&CE Department, which manages the Lord Subramaniya temple at the foot of the hill, opposed the request. It maintained that the lamp had traditionally been lit at another location and that no established custom permitted lighting it at the disputed pillar.

In December 2025, Madras High Court Justice GR Swaminathan allowed the petitions. He observed that lighting the lamp would not affect the rights of the dargah and that preventing devotees from doing so would violate their rights.

However, the state administration’s refusal to permit the lamp-lighting led to contempt proceedings. Justice Swaminathan subsequently directed that the lamp be lit with protection from Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel.

A division bench later upheld the orders passed in the contempt proceedings. The state challenged the matter before the Supreme Court through a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in December 2025, but the petition was not listed for hearing.

High Court Had Upheld Lamp-Lighting Order

On January 6, 2026, a division bench of the Madras High Court’s Madurai Bench upheld Justice Swaminathan’s original order permitting the lighting of the lamp at the disputed location.

The bench held that lighting the lamp would not create a law and order problem and observed that the temple management had a duty to protect religious traditions.

It also rejected the Tamil Nadu government’s argument that the Deepa Thoon was merely a survey stone erected during British rule.

The state has now challenged the January order before the Supreme Court, maintaining that the High Court’s directions interfere with an established religious practice rather than protect one.

The dispute raises a central question about whether a religious custom can be recognised without evidence that it has historically been followed at a particular location. The Supreme Court’s consideration of the competing arguments will be important in determining whether the existing practice should continue while the legal challenge remains pending.

Supreme Court To Resume Hearing

The Supreme Court has not yet decided whether to stay the Madras High Court’s order.

With Karthigai Deepam scheduled for November 24, the state’s request for interim relief has become time-sensitive. The bench will continue hearing the matter on November 18 at 2 pm.

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