Tamil Nadu SSLC results 2020: Class 10 results to be out soon on tnresults.nic.in

The Tamil Nadu's Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) is expected to release Tamil Nadu SSLC class 10 results 2020 anytime soon.

Although an official confirmation on the release date of results is awaited, as per various media reports, the result for class 10 is expected to release by end of July.

Once declared, Students who appeared for the class 11 or plus exams held by DGE in 2020 will be able to check their results on www.tnresults.nic.in, www.dge1.tn.nic.in or www.dge2.tn.nic.in.

Over 9 lakh students appeared for Tamil Nadu Class 10 exam in 2020. The exams were scheduled from March 27 to April 13.

Steps to check the results: