Tamil Nadu Soldier Murder Case: No political angle, says police; BJP announces protest 

Chennai: The murder of an Army soldier, who had come to his native place on leave, by persons affiliated to the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu has triggered a political row.

Lance Naik M Prabhu (29) had come on a month’s leave to his native village in Krishnagiri district in western Tamil Nadu. On February 8, following a quarrel over the use of a public water tank for washing clothes by his wife, Chinnasamy, a local DMK councillor and his associates hit Prabhu and his family members with iron rods. Prabhu, who had sustained injuries, was admitted to a hospital in Hosur, but he succumbed on February 14.

The police had in the meantime arrested Chinnasamy and other accused. Incidentally, Chinnasamy and Prabhu are relatives.

BJP attacks DMK

Seizing upon the murder by a ruling party member, the BJP has launched a broadside against the DMK charging that the party did not know how to treat an Army soldier who was serving the nation.

Amidst the heated debate, Krishnagiri Superintendent of Police, Saroj Kumar Thakur, at a press conference on Friday, insisted that “this was a case of a petty dispute between two close blood relatives with no political angle to it.”

Thakur said immediately after Prabhu and his family members were assaulted, six persons were arrested. On February 15, nine persons including Chinnasamy were remanded in judicial custody. “There is a deliberate attempt to malign the police,” he charged and warned of action against those “spreading rumours” on the issue.

One day fast at the war memorial

However, condemning the murder, State BJP president K Annamalai said he will lead a one day fast at the war memorial along with ex-service from Tamil Nadu soon. “The police acted only after media highlighted the case. I feel sad as an army soldier lost his life. Now the ruling DMK is on the backfoot,” he alleged.

The BJP leader claimed that in Tamil Nadu “due to Dravidian politics” army personnel are not given due respect.

Countering this, DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan accused the BJP of attempt to escalate a local issue where a quarrel resulted in a murder. “All accused have been arrested,” he said.

AIADMK leader D Jayakumar, meanwhile, demanded that all the accused in the case must be booked under the Goondas Act.

