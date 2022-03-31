Tamil Nadu seeks Centre’s permission to send essentials to Tamils in Sri Lanka

Chennai: In the wake of the severe economic crisis in Sri Lanka, Tamil Nadu has offered to send essentials to the ethnic Tamils living in the Island Nation and has sought the Government of India’s permission for the same.

Pointing to the economic crisis, which led 16 Tamils to illegally enter Tamil Nadu recently, State Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday in a memorandum submitted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, said the State was willing to rush aid to the Island Nation.

“In this juncture the Government of Tamil Nadu is willing to provide essential commodities and life-saving medicines to the Sri Lankan Tamils living in Northern and Eastern parts of Sri Lanka and Colombo as well as those working in plantation sector who are reeling under severe food crisis as a life-saving measure and help the Sri Lankan Tamils especially the vulnerable group of women and children. It is requested to accord necessary permission to undertake this benevolent activity,” the memorandum said.

It said 16 Tamils had embarked on the perilious journey of entering Tamil Nadu due to unaffordable essential commodities in Sri Lanka. More such persons may be arriving due to worsening economic condition.

The memorandum also urged the Ministry of Home Affairs to advise the Government of Sri Lanka to ensure equal political and civil rights to the Eelam Tamils.

Meanwhile, while acknowledging the efforts taken by the Government of India in bringing back thousands of students caught in the conflict raging between Ukraine and Russia, Stalin said he would like to draw the Prime Minister’s attention to the emerging vital need to address the uncertain future being faced by thousands of these students for continuing their studies. “Since the beginning of the conflict, about 2,000 medical students have returned to Tamil Nadu. The current situation has already resulted in the disruption of their studies and also threatens their future career,” he pointed out.

Further, given the current unprecedented situation in Ukraine, it may not be practically possible for these medical students to return to their colleges in Ukraine, to continue their studies. The uncertainty is likely to prevail even after the cessation of hostilities and till the restoration of normalcy in their universities. “I would therefore request your urgent intervention and direct with the National Medical Commission and the relevant ministries, to immediately find a way out to enable the affected students to continue their studies in medical colleges in India from the stage from which their studies in Ukraine have been disrupted,” Stalin told Modi while assuring his government’s support to all efforts taken by the Centre in this regard.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 05:52 PM IST