Tamil Nadu rains: At least 3 dead, roads submerged; state issues red alert in 4 districts including Chennai

At least three people were reported dead after unpredicted heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu on Thursday.

Several areas in Chennai witnessed traffic jams with roads in several localities flooded within hours.

According to a report by Times Now, all three died due to electrocution. They have been identified as 70-year-old Tamilarasi in Otteri, a 13-year-old boy in Mylapore and a 45-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh who died in Puliyanthope.

Meanwhile, a red alert has been issued for four districts of Tamil Nadu - Chennai, Kanchipuram, Thiruvallur, and Chinglepet in view of heavy rainfall. Three people have died due to electrocution today, said State Revenue and Disaster Management Minister KKSSR Ramachandran.

"Very heavy rainfall was observed over Chennai and the neighbourhood and rainfall activity is likely to continue over the region during the next 06 hours. Rainfall recorded from 0830-1945 IST of today (in mm). Chennai (MRC Nagar) - 198 and Nungambakkam - 160," the IMD said.

As per updates, up to 17 cm of rains flooded Chennai as a cyclonic storm along the coasts triggered heavy rainfall. Waterlogging in Chennai and other areas led to traffic congestion, causing hardship for commuters who were unprepared for rainfall.

The weather department has forecast heavy rains tonight and moderate rainfall tomorrow.

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 11:12 PM IST