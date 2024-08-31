 Tamil Nadu: Protests Erupt At NIT Triuchi After Sexual Harassment Allegation
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaTamil Nadu: Protests Erupt At NIT Triuchi After Sexual Harassment Allegation

Tamil Nadu: Protests Erupt At NIT Triuchi After Sexual Harassment Allegation

The campus, situated in Thuvakudi on the outskirts of Tiruchi, became a flashpoint for student unrest and students staged an overnight sit-in protest on the campus.

N Chithra Updated: Saturday, August 31, 2024, 01:08 AM IST
article-image
Tamil Nadu: Protests Erupt At NIT Triuchi After Sexual Harassment Allegation | X/ @Shakilaqthar

Chenani: Protests broke out at the prestigious National Institute of Technology, Tiruchi, in Tamil Nadu following an allegation that a technician sexually harassed a student inside the women’s hostel, late on Thursday. The campus, situated in Thuvakudi on the outskirts of Tiruchi, became a flashpoint for student unrest and students staged an overnight sit-in protest on the campus.

The technician, identified as G. Kathiresan, 38, was arrested by the Thiruverumbur All Women Police on a complaint from the final year student’s father. Kathiresan faces charges under Sections 332(3) and 75(1) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, in conjunction with Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Woman Harassment Act. The institution said he had been hired on a contract basis to repair the WiFi system in the hostel.

According to police, the girl, an engineering major, reported that Kathiresan entered her hostel room under the pretext of installing the system and sexually harassed her. Students, who came out in her support, alleged the accused technician was allowed into the hostel room without a female steward present, which they believe contributed to the incident. 

Read Also
DMK Holds Protest Against Centre For 'Neglecting' Tamil Nadu In Union Budget 2024-25; Video
article-image

With the protest continuing on Friday, Tiruchi Superintendent of Police V Varun Kumar visited the campus. The institute Director Aghila, engaged with the protesting students, who demanded no retaliation for their participation in the protest. The hostel warden also addressed the students, expressing regret over the incident.

FPJ Shorts
Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: CM Mamata Banerjee Writes To PM Modi Again, Demands Stronger Legislation
Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: CM Mamata Banerjee Writes To PM Modi Again, Demands Stronger Legislation
Mumbai: Ex-DGP Sanjay Pandey Seeks Anticipatory Bail In Thane FIR, Claims Jurisdictional And Delay Issues
Mumbai: Ex-DGP Sanjay Pandey Seeks Anticipatory Bail In Thane FIR, Claims Jurisdictional And Delay Issues
Mumbai: Breach Candy Residents And Activists Raise Concerns Over Sea Water Seepage From BMC’s Coastal Road Parking Excavation
Mumbai: Breach Candy Residents And Activists Raise Concerns Over Sea Water Seepage From BMC’s Coastal Road Parking Excavation
Western Railway To Run Special Fare Train Between Udhna And Puri To Meet Travel Demand; Check Details
Western Railway To Run Special Fare Train Between Udhna And Puri To Meet Travel Demand; Check Details
Read Also
Tamil Nadu: Whopping ₹908 Crore Penalty Under FEMA For Former DMK Union Minister Jagathrakshakan,...
article-image

The NIT, Tiruchi, in a press statement said it was distressed over the incident. It emphasised the administration’s commitment to addressing the issue with sensitivity. The release assured that stricter measures would be implemented to enhance student safety, particularly for female students

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: CM Mamata Banerjee Writes To PM Modi Again, Demands Stronger Legislation

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: CM Mamata Banerjee Writes To PM Modi Again, Demands Stronger Legislation

Tamil Nadu: Protests Erupt At NIT Triuchi After Sexual Harassment Allegation

Tamil Nadu: Protests Erupt At NIT Triuchi After Sexual Harassment Allegation

Gujarat: IPWE's 2-Day Seminar Opens In Gandhinagar With Anil Kumar Khandelwal As Chief Guest

Gujarat: IPWE's 2-Day Seminar Opens In Gandhinagar With Anil Kumar Khandelwal As Chief Guest

Punjab: Akali Dal Chief Sukhbir Badal Declared 'Tankhaiya' By Akal Takht For Religious Misconduct;...

Punjab: Akali Dal Chief Sukhbir Badal Declared 'Tankhaiya' By Akal Takht For Religious Misconduct;...

'Rising Rajasthan' Initiative: Rajasthan Government Exchanges MoUs Worth ₹4.50 Lakh Crores In...

'Rising Rajasthan' Initiative: Rajasthan Government Exchanges MoUs Worth ₹4.50 Lakh Crores In...