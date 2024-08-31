Tamil Nadu: Protests Erupt At NIT Triuchi After Sexual Harassment Allegation | X/ @Shakilaqthar

Chenani: Protests broke out at the prestigious National Institute of Technology, Tiruchi, in Tamil Nadu following an allegation that a technician sexually harassed a student inside the women’s hostel, late on Thursday. The campus, situated in Thuvakudi on the outskirts of Tiruchi, became a flashpoint for student unrest and students staged an overnight sit-in protest on the campus.

The technician, identified as G. Kathiresan, 38, was arrested by the Thiruverumbur All Women Police on a complaint from the final year student’s father. Kathiresan faces charges under Sections 332(3) and 75(1) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, in conjunction with Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Woman Harassment Act. The institution said he had been hired on a contract basis to repair the WiFi system in the hostel.

NIT student alleges sexual harassment by contract worker who came to fix internet problem to the hostel. Tiruchi Police complaint lodged. Students staged protest in front of NIT last night according to reports pic.twitter.com/lShVFqZLm9 — Shakil Aqthar A (@Shakilaqthar) August 30, 2024

According to police, the girl, an engineering major, reported that Kathiresan entered her hostel room under the pretext of installing the system and sexually harassed her. Students, who came out in her support, alleged the accused technician was allowed into the hostel room without a female steward present, which they believe contributed to the incident.

With the protest continuing on Friday, Tiruchi Superintendent of Police V Varun Kumar visited the campus. The institute Director Aghila, engaged with the protesting students, who demanded no retaliation for their participation in the protest. The hostel warden also addressed the students, expressing regret over the incident.

The NIT, Tiruchi, in a press statement said it was distressed over the incident. It emphasised the administration’s commitment to addressing the issue with sensitivity. The release assured that stricter measures would be implemented to enhance student safety, particularly for female students