Tamil Nadu: Priest detained again for sexually harassing young girls entering church

The priest, John Robert, was detained when it was claimed that he had harassed young girls entering the church sexually. | File photo

In the Ramanathapuram district of Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, a church pastor was detained on suspicion of molesting girls sexually. The priest, John Robert, was detained when it was claimed that he had harassed young girls entering the church sexually.

The pastor belonged to the Punithar Arul Anandhar Church in the Mandapam district of Rameswaram.

The sexual assault victims got in touch with the child welfare agencies to report the incidents. The child welfare authorities looked into John Robert and the allegations in secret as a result of this.

The child welfare workers reported John Robert to the Mandapam Police Station after the inquiry revealed that he had sexually harassed the girls while serving as a priest in the church.

Police detained the priest once more.