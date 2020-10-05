Tamil Nadu polls 2021: Panneerselvam's cryptic tweet sets tongues wagging ahead of AIADMK’s CM candidate announcement

With just a day to go for the AIADMK to announce its Chief Ministerial candidate for the 2021 Assembly elections, amidst a row between its top leadership, Monday saw some fresh political activity on the front.

Party coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, who is at loggerheads with co-coordinator and Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in the fight for the top job, set tongues wagging by tweeting about “good tidings”.

Claiming that all his decisions have been taken in the interests of the people of Tamil Nadu and cadres of the AIADMK, the leader tweeted, “They will remain so hereafter.” Quoting the Gita, he added, “What happened, happened for good. Whatever happens, happens for the good. Whatever will happen will happen for the good.”

This was the first time, Panneerselvam had made any public comments after last week’s stormy AIADMK executive committee meeting where he was clearly outsmarted by supporters of Palaniswami. He left his native Theni town and returned to Chennai in the evening.

Meanwhile, Palaniswami remained closeted with senior ministerial colleagues and a couple of senior party leaders at his cabin in the State Secretariat discussing the developments.

Sources said that Panneerselvam is adamant on the party forming an 11-member all-powerful steering committee, something which Palaniswami is not in favour of. “We hope that the two top leaders will manage to find a via media before October 7 when the Chief Ministerial candidate would be announced,” said a second line AIADMK leader.