Tamil Nadu polls 2021: Palaniswami to be AIADMK's CM candidate, says O Panneerselvam

Intense speculation and debate seems to have been put to an end with Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister and AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam stating on Wednesday morning that Edappadi K. Palaniswami would be the party's Chief Ministerial candidate. The Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections will be held in 2021.
Earlier in the day, top AIADMK leaders including Chief Minister Palaniswami and his deputy had arrived at the party office in Chennai to discuss the upcoming elections.
Speaking after the meeting, Palaniswami said that the AIADMK had constituted a steering committee of 11 members for the 2021 assembly elections in the state.
Further details awaited.
