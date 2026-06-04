Tamil Nadu Politics: Annamalai’s BJP Exit Confirmed, Major Announcement Expected In Chennai On June 5, Says Report

Annamalai | File Image

Chennai: Former Tamil Nadu BJP chief K. Annamalai's exit from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has reportedly been confirmed and that the former IPS officer will make a big political announcement in Chennai on Friday, according to a News18 report.

The reports come after Annamalai met Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on June 2 amid growing buzz over his possible resignation from the saffron party.

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Reportedly, he had informed the party’s top leadership about his decision to quit the party. After the meetings, the party assured Annamalai that they would revert soon after discussing the issues.

Annamalai reportedly officially resigned from the BJP, submitting a five-page resignation letter to the party's national leadership in New Delhi.

Soon after submitting his resignation, the former IPS officer met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence.

Annamalai's journey in BJP

Annamalai, a former Indian Police Service officer who served in Karnataka, entered politics in 2020 at the age of 40. Hailing from Karur district, he quickly emerged as one of the BJP's most prominent leaders in Tamil Nadu and was appointed state president in 2021. The party projected him as a youthful and assertive leader capable of expanding its footprint in a state traditionally dominated by Dravidian parties.

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However, tensions surfaced within the NDA after the AIADMK exited the alliance, with party chief Edappadi K. Palaniswami blaming Annamalai for the breakdown. In April 2025, Annamalai stepped down as Tamil Nadu BJP president after Amit Shah facilitated the AIADMK's return to the NDA fold.