Tamil Nadu: PM Narendra Modi to lay down foundation stones for redevelopment of five railway stations tomorrow

Graphical representation of Chennai Egmore station |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on Thursday laying the foundation stones for the redevelopment of five Railway stations in Tamil Nadu. The stations are - Chennai Egmore, Rameswaram, Madurai, Katpadi, and Kanyakumari tomorrow.

Apart from this, PM Modi is also scheduled to inaugurate 1,152 houses constructed as part of the 'Light House Project -- Chennai' built at a cost of Rs 116 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban.

Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of Light House Projects at six sites across the country on January 1, 2021. The prime minister has been regularly reviewing the status of the project, including through drone based monitoring, the officials said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stones for the redevelopment of five Railway stations: Chennai Egmore, Rameswaram, Madurai, Katpadi, and Kanyakumari tomorrow. This is how the redeveloped stations will look. pic.twitter.com/zLwrqAzOPR — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2022

Prime Minister Modi will participate in an event on May 26 to celebrate 20 years of the Indian School of Business (ISB) in Hyderabad and will also dedicate to the nation and the foundation stone of 11 projects worth over Rs 31,400 crore in Chennai, his office had said on Tuesday.

This project makes use of the precast concrete construction system as used in the US and Finland. It uses the best of new-age global technologies, materials and processes in the construction sector for the first time in the country at such a large scale.