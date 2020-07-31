Tamil Nadu plus one result 2020 to be declared soon; check at tnresults.nic.in

The Tamil Nadu class 12 results were declared on July 16 this year. A total of 92.3% of students have passed the exam. The girls have outperformed boys in the TN plus two results with a pass percentage of 94.8% while the pass percentage of boys is 89.41%.

Steps to check TN Board Plus One Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website at tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link flashing on the homepage that reads, “TN class 11 exam results 2020” or “TN Class 12 re-sit exam results 2020’

Step 3: Key in your roll number and submit

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the computer screen.

Step 5: Download and take its print out.