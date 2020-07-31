Tamil Nadu plus one result 2020 to be declared soon; check at tnresults.nic.in

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu will declare Tamil Nadu plus one results today, July 31. According to reports the result will be declared at 9.30 am. Students can check their results on official websites, dge.tn.gov.in, tnresults.nic.in.
Tamil Nadu state education minister KA Sengottaiyan had earlier tweeted saying, "Examination results will be released on July 31, 2020, at 9.30 am for students who have written Class 11 and Class 12 re-sit. Exam results will be sent via SMS to the mobile number provided by the students and individual candidates in the schools where they have studied."
The Tamil Nadu class 12 results were declared on July 16 this year. A total of 92.3% of students have passed the exam. The girls have outperformed boys in the TN plus two results with a pass percentage of 94.8% while the pass percentage of boys is 89.41%.
Steps to check TN Board Plus One Result 2020:
Step 1: Visit the official website at tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the link flashing on the homepage that reads, “TN class 11 exam results 2020” or “TN Class 12 re-sit exam results 2020’
Step 3: Key in your roll number and submit
Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the computer screen.
Step 5: Download and take its print out.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)