Tamil Nadu plus 1 results 2020: Class 11 results to be out tomorrow on tnresults.nic.in

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, will announce the Tamil Nadu plus one results 2020 on July 31 at 9.30.
The information was recently shared by state minister for school education KA Sengottaian. The minister took to Twitter and announced about the dates of plus one results 2020.
The TN +1 Result 2020 will be sent through SMS to registered mobile numbers of candidates.
Students who appeared for the class 11 or plus exams held by DGE in 2020 can also check their results on www.tnresults.nic.in, www.dge1.tn.nic.in or www.dge2.tn.nic.in.
Steps to check the results:
Visit the official website - www.tnresults.nic.in, www.dge1.tn.nic.in or www.dge2.tn.nic.in.
Click on the link which reads - 'Tamil Nadu Plus 1 Result March 2020'
Enter registration number, roll number
Results will appear on the screen
Download it, and take a print out for further reference
The DGE, on July 31 will also release the result for those plus two students who appeared for the final re-exam on July 27. The directorate will announce the dates for re-totalling and receiving provisional mark sheets later.
